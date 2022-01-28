Barclays PLC Acquires 124,315 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 94.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,315 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 19.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,947,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418,867 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 2,568,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 48.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,062,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,486,000 after buying an additional 676,871 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 1,364.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,598,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,105,000 after buying an additional 1,489,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the second quarter worth about $12,721,000. 4.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on UMC. Nomura downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Shares of UMC stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.03. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.93.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $55.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

