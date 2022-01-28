Barclays PLC Acquires 14,065 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 1,406.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,065 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 67.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSGS opened at $159.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.02 and its 200-day moving average is $175.38. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1-year low of $152.42 and a 1-year high of $207.09. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,450.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MSGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.20.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

