Barclays PLC Acquires 33,969 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 55.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,969 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of American Equity Investment Life worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 273,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 519,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,376,000 after acquiring an additional 202,982 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 620,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,335,000 after acquiring an additional 307,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.58.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $458,092.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $302,742.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,108 shares of company stock worth $1,582,836. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $39.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.29. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $43.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.22.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. American Equity Investment Life’s payout ratio is 9.47%.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

