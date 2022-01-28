Barclays PLC Acquires 8,515 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of California Water Service Group worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 49,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $971,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the third quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

California Water Service Group stock opened at $60.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.18. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $51.02 and a twelve month high of $72.08.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.41. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $256.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $85,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $30,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

