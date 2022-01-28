Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 157.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,383 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter worth $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter worth $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 34.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPC opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.96. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.12.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $543.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $225,489.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,864 shares of company stock worth $1,056,108. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

