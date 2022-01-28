Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,209 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Simply Good Foods worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 651.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $33.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.32 and a beta of 1.07. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $27.71 and a 12-month high of $43.17.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 18,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $745,506.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $599,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 330,017 shares of company stock valued at $13,278,241. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMPL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

