Barclays PLC Boosts Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,116 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Novanta worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Novanta in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Novanta by 77.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Novanta in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Novanta by 14.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NOVT stock opened at $128.38 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.73 and a twelve month high of $184.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.71.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.15. Novanta had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $177.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total transaction of $2,502,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

