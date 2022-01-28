Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 42,440.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 87,852 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ABB by 1,056.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,635 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in ABB by 6.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,416,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,695 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ABB by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,501,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,843,000 after acquiring an additional 676,372 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ABB by 236.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 866,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,979,000 after acquiring an additional 608,973 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ABB by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,341,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,539,000 after purchasing an additional 257,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

ABB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.55.

Shares of ABB opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.94. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $39.11. The company has a market capitalization of $70.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

