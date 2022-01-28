Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,523 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth $185,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COOP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $39.74 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.93 and a 52-week high of $45.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.65 and its 200 day moving average is $40.54.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 39.82%. The company had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,252,700. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.