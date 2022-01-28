Barclays PLC Buys 30,153 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 56.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,153 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of Cytokinetics worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CYTK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,262,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,017,000 after buying an additional 1,608,545 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,488,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,991,000 after buying an additional 4,646,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,250,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,123,000 after buying an additional 108,816 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,706,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,954,000 after buying an additional 52,294 shares during the last quarter.

CYTK stock opened at $29.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.75. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $47.90.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 29,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $1,064,267.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Cragg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $872,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 182,335 shares of company stock valued at $7,306,014. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

Cytokinetics Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

