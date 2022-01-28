Barclays PLC Buys 32,591 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 93.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,591 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.16% of REGENXBIO worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 321.9% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,757,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,288,000 after buying an additional 1,341,166 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 103.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 463,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,010,000 after buying an additional 235,216 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,721,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,594,000 after buying an additional 220,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 77.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,136,000 after buying an additional 204,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,361,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,688,000 after buying an additional 160,702 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $53,932.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,736 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,280 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

REGENXBIO stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.92. REGENXBIO Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day moving average of $33.89.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $30.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.35 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

