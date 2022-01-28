Barclays PLC Buys 58,987 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,799 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,987 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of Summit Materials worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SUM. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Summit Materials by 301.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 22,534 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000.

In related news, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $168,468.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $195,154.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SUM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $34.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.49 and its 200 day moving average is $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.25. Summit Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $41.46.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $662.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

