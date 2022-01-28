Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Morningstar by 48.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Morningstar by 1.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Morningstar by 2.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Morningstar by 4.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in Morningstar by 1.8% during the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 52.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total value of $888,113.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.87, for a total transaction of $312,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,453 shares of company stock worth $61,572,683 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORN opened at $263.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $316.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.57. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.85 and a twelve month high of $350.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $428.90 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

