Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,549 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of Assured Guaranty worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Assured Guaranty news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $1,084,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AGO stock opened at $50.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $35.55 and a 1-year high of $56.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.98.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 28.36%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

