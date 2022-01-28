Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 199.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,067 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of Twist Bioscience worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,179,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,940,000 after purchasing an additional 220,331 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,017,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,787,000 after purchasing an additional 165,300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,011,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,829,000 after purchasing an additional 157,341 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 660,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,040,000 after buying an additional 89,270 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,044,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,214,000 after buying an additional 86,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

TWST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

In related news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 5,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $453,266.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider William Banyai sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $2,130,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,185 shares of company stock worth $12,122,885. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $51.34 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.63 and a fifty-two week high of $202.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.53.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The company had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

