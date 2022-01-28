Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 11,349 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of Cabot worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 2.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 2.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 2.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 21.3% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $54.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.60. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $65.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.88 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 7.33%. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.10%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CBT shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cabot from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.