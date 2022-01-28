Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 56.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,195 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of PRA Group worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in PRA Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,256,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,281,000 after purchasing an additional 230,614 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,656,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,214,000 after buying an additional 46,556 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,200,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,944,000 after buying an additional 1,088,315 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,908,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,431,000 after buying an additional 45,409 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,792,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,556,000 after buying an additional 19,827 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

PRAA stock opened at $45.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.27. PRA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $51.00.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.09 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PRA Group news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $72,893.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,426 shares of company stock worth $3,188,061. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

