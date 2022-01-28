Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 55.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,353 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.15% of NetScout Systems worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NTCT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

NTCT stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.80, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average is $29.39.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $262.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $211,584.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $98,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

