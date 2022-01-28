Barclays PLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,892 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Ultra Clean worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 31,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 4,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $244,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,148 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UCTT. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Shares of UCTT opened at $45.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.98. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.79 and a 200-day moving average of $50.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

