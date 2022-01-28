Barclays PLC Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,871 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RHP. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on RHP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

NYSE:RHP opened at $82.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.02 and its 200-day moving average is $83.84. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.70 and a 1-year high of $96.69.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $306.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.60 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 352.82% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 336.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

