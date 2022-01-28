Barclays PLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,323 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of Vericel worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Vericel by 409.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 20,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 16,264 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vericel by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,754,000 after buying an additional 308,948 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its stake in Vericel by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 446,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,789,000 after buying an additional 124,912 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Vericel by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 14,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $596,876.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $195,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,881 shares of company stock valued at $832,727. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VCEL opened at $31.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,169.00 and a beta of 1.97. Vericel Co. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.07 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

