Barclays PLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2022

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 1,004.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,898 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.26% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $239,000.

NYSEARCA:LRGF opened at $42.31 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 1-year low of $37.51 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.40.

