Barclays PLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of ONE Gas worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ONE Gas by 93.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 22.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 20.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 19.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OGS opened at $76.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.52 and a 1-year high of $81.90.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.73%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OGS. UBS Group raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

