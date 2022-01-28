Barclays PLC Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 168.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,146 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.19% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILPT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 235.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILPT opened at $21.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.10. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average of $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.59%.

ILPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

