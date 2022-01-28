Barclays PLC Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,877 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of Highwoods Properties worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,017,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,328,000 after buying an additional 186,158 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,123,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,447,000 after purchasing an additional 249,296 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 9.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,427,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,014,000 after purchasing an additional 385,913 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 81.4% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,249,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 7.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,790,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,891,000 after purchasing an additional 128,780 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HIW opened at $41.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.69 and its 200-day moving average is $45.46. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.70 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.82%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HIW shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

In related news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $761,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

