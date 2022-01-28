Barclays PLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,064 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stericycle in the third quarter valued at about $119,149,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stericycle by 37.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,078,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,136,000 after acquiring an additional 294,511 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Stericycle by 3.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,775,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,787,000 after acquiring an additional 249,209 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Stericycle by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,279,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,091,000 after acquiring an additional 188,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Stericycle by 170.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 205,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,719,000 after acquiring an additional 129,670 shares during the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stericycle stock opened at $55.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.74 and its 200 day moving average is $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.37. Stericycle, Inc. has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

