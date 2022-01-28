Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 85.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of WD-40 worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in WD-40 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in WD-40 by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in WD-40 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

WDFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $220.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88 and a beta of -0.22. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $333.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $237.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.88.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $134.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.24%.

About WD-40

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

