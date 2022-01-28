Barclays PLC Increases Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 23,482 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.23% of OceanFirst Financial worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 85,161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Shares of OCFC opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.95. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $25.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $87.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.56 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 7.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OCFC. Stephens cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OceanFirst Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.