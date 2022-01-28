Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 47.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,966 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.45.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $79.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.86 and a 200 day moving average of $90.22. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.24 and a fifty-two week high of $122.36.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 20.98%. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

