Barclays PLC Invests $3.03 Million in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 621.1% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 292.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $93.63 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $71.47 and a one year high of $102.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.08.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.