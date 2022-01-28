Barclays PLC Lowers Holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,980 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,885 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.22% of Customers Bancorp worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 53.4% in the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 69,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 95.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 16.6% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 296,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 42,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CUBI shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $57.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.18. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $76.13.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.02. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $79,762.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $95,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 354,736 shares of company stock valued at $20,779,296. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

