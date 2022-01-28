Barclays PLC Purchases 16,925 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 90.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 16,925 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of Innospec worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Innospec by 3.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Innospec by 392.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,464 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Innospec by 89.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Innospec in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Innospec by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $363,456,000 after purchasing an additional 29,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Innospec news, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 293 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $27,454.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 374 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $35,010.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $93.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.75. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $376.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.50 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Innospec’s payout ratio is currently 31.98%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IOSP. TheStreet upgraded Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CL King cut their price objective on Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

