Barclays PLC Purchases 21,240 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 3,534.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,240 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.33.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $273,295.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BFAM opened at $118.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.41 and a fifty-two week high of $182.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.65 and its 200 day moving average is $140.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $460.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

