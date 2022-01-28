Barclays PLC Purchases 29,628 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,628 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.12% of Owens & Minor worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,998,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,001 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,311,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,047,000 after acquiring an additional 767,522 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1,183.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 520,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,016,000 after acquiring an additional 479,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,666,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,526,000 after acquiring an additional 429,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMI opened at $42.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.89. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $49.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.31.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 32,631 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $1,373,765.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Pace sold 49,370 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $2,092,794.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,024 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,534. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

