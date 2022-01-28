Barclays PLC Purchases New Stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,000. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $19.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.08 and its 200-day moving average is $22.45. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $23.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.