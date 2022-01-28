Barclays PLC Purchases Shares of 31,045 Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,045 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,000. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.45% of Gravity at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Gravity during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gravity during the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gravity during the 2nd quarter worth $456,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gravity during the 2nd quarter worth $474,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Gravity by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gravity alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GRVY opened at $58.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.07 and its 200 day moving average is $87.75. The company has a market capitalization of $409.23 million, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of -0.04. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $57.15 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The technology company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $108.70 million for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 38.70%.

About Gravity

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.