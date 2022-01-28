Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109,353 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.18% of Global Net Lease worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 162,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 35,392 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,409,000 after acquiring an additional 48,221 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 92,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,883,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $13.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average is $16.23. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 0.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -571.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

