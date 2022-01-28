Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PIPR. FMR LLC raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 12,854.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PIPR shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Piper Sandler Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Shares of NYSE PIPR opened at $148.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.38. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $90.84 and a 12-month high of $193.60.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.78. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The business had revenue of $445.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $448,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.