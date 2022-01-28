Barclays PLC Raises Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,638 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.16% of GMS worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GMS. FMR LLC grew its stake in GMS by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,074,000 after acquiring an additional 857,486 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of GMS by 31.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,931,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,001,000 after purchasing an additional 458,110 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GMS by 9.1% in the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,963,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,964,000 after purchasing an additional 414,950 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GMS by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,966,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,146,000 after acquiring an additional 107,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in GMS by 167.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 95,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Get GMS alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GMS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

NYSE GMS opened at $48.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 2.01. GMS Inc. has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $61.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.65 and its 200-day moving average is $51.63.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. GMS had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In other GMS news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 8,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $486,122.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $449,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,262. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GMS Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.