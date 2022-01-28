Barclays PLC Raises Stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 77.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 60,249 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.16% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AKR opened at $19.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.44. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 178.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 545.50%.

AKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

In related news, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $453,400. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

