Barclays PLC Sells 2,429 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 59.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $184.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.92 and its 200 day moving average is $189.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.88. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $245.17.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.12%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.88, for a total value of $502,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,980 shares of company stock worth $1,403,096. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

KNSL has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.00.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

