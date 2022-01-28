Barclays PLC Sells 27,330 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Barclays PLC cut its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,330 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.21% of Bancorp worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TBBK shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 1st.

In other Bancorp news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $128,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $26.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.44. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.39 and a 12 month high of $33.36. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 33.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

