Barclays PLC Sells 36,782 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,285 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 36,782 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of IDACORP worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 84.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,544,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 32.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,338 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 105,911.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,541 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 9,532 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 532.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,719 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 33,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 4.2% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 15,374 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

IDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $106.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.98. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $114.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.67 and its 200 day moving average is $106.47.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.03 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.73%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

