Barclays PLC Trims Stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,404 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of Rayonier worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Rayonier in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

RYN opened at $35.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.77. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.27 and a 52 week high of $41.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 5.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $34,269.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RYN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

