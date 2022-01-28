Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Future (LON:FUTR)

Future (LON:FUTR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 3,900 ($52.62) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,225 ($70.49) price objective on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($59.36) target price on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,512 ($60.87) target price on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,225.40 ($57.01).

LON FUTR opened at GBX 3,114 ($42.01) on Friday. Future has a 12 month low of GBX 1,623.73 ($21.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,968 ($53.53). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,475.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,532.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of £3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.36.

In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 62,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,578 ($48.27), for a total transaction of £2,220,149 ($2,995,344.04).

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

