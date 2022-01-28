Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 430 ($5.80) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.01% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 438 ($5.91) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 445 ($6.00) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Crest Nicholson to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 450 ($6.07) to GBX 410 ($5.53) in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.21) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.21) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crest Nicholson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 412.80 ($5.57).

Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 302.80 ($4.09) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 347.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 377.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £777.96 million and a PE ratio of 13.34. Crest Nicholson has a 52 week low of GBX 301.20 ($4.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 469 ($6.33).

In other Crest Nicholson news, insider David Arnold bought 3,000 shares of Crest Nicholson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 348 ($4.70) per share, with a total value of £10,440 ($14,085.27).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

