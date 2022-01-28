Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET)

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 7,130 ($96.20) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 111.41% from the stock’s previous close.

JET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 6,527 ($88.06) to GBX 6,285 ($84.79) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,800 ($105.23) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Just Eat Takeaway.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8,683.18 ($117.15).

Shares of JET stock opened at GBX 3,372.62 ($45.50) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,158.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,402.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.88. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of GBX 3,360.27 ($45.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,502 ($114.71).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

