Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) is Ares Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,212,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425,912 shares during the period. Barings BDC comprises about 1.5% of Ares Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ares Management LLC owned approximately 8.78% of Barings BDC worth $46,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Barings BDC news, Director David Mihalick bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Barings BDC in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barings BDC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.15.

BBDC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,572. The stock has a market cap of $513.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Barings BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $11.55.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $34.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.06 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 75.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.86%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

