Baron Oil (LON:BOIL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Baron Oil Plc (LON:BOIL)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.09 ($0.00). Baron Oil shares last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), with a volume of 144,303,415 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.07. The firm has a market cap of £9.04 million and a P/E ratio of -0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

About Baron Oil (LON:BOIL)

Baron Oil Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves, and other related activities in South America, South East Asia, and the United Kingdom. The company holds 63.75% interest in Timor-Leste Tl-S0-19-16 PSC offshore license located in South East Asia.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Baron Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baron Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.