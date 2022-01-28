Barratt Developments’ (BDEV) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 760 ($10.25) target price on the real estate development company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BDEV. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.79) to GBX 780 ($10.52) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 832 ($11.23) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 860 ($11.60) to GBX 850 ($11.47) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 835 ($11.27) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 850 ($11.47) to GBX 810 ($10.93) in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 810.80 ($10.94).

LON:BDEV opened at GBX 600.20 ($8.10) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The company has a market capitalization of £6.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.39. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of GBX 592.80 ($8.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 889.55 ($12.00). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 707.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 694.83.

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Mike Scott bought 6,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 743 ($10.02) per share, with a total value of £50,026.19 ($67,493.51).

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

